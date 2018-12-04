Reports: Redskins to sign QB Josh Johnson as backup to new starter Mark Sanchez

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – For the third time in less than a month, the Redskins have a new backup plan.

After quarterback Colt McCoy fractured his fibula in Monday’s loss at Philadelphia, the Redskins will reportedly sign QB Josh Johnson to serve as Mark Sanchez’s backup.

Johnson, selected in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft, has been with Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Cleveland, Cincinnati, New York Jets, Indianapolis, Buffalo, New York Giants, Jacksonville, Houston and Oakland. However, the 32 year-old has not thrown a pass in a regular season game since 2011 with the Buccaneers.

When Tampa drafted the University of San Diego product in 2008, current Redskins head coach Jay Gruden served as offensive assistant with the Bucs. Johnson appeared in two games for the Bengals in 2013. Gruden was the offensive coordinator of that team.

Despite working out FA QBs Landry Jones and Ryan Mallett today, the #Redskins actually hope to sign QB Josh Johnson, I’m told. There are some things to work out. He’s also the first pick of the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2018

Yes, the Redskins are signing Josh Johnson. Experience with Gruden in Tampa in 2008 and Cincinnati in 2013. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2018