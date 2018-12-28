Virginia Beach natives continue dream, plan to expand brewery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Holleys grew up in Virginia Beach, attending Kellam High School.

Aaron and Christine can now be proud to be business owners in their home town.

Wasserhund Brewing Company is a specialty brewery that brings the German beer culture to Hampton Roads. They also serve up delicious pizza!

Now, the business is expanding for the second time since 2015. The Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority approved a $10,000 Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) grant to assist with costs of expansion and equipment purchases.

“We saw an opportunity in this competitive industry to bring high-quality German-style brewing here and give it a Beach kick,” Christine Holley said to a city spokesperson. “The response has been incredibly gratifying. This grant is enabling us to continue to grow our business on several fronts: manufacturing, distribution, retail brewery and restaurant.”

Last year Wasserhund began distributing to places like restaurants, grocery stores and bottle shops and now they plan to expand taproom space for customers.

An outdoor area that will allow dogs is in the plans as well!

Previously the brewery has given back with efforts like when they donated beer sales to California fire relief.

Click here to learn more about the brewery.