Local breweries donate beer sales to California fire relief

Breweries across Hampton Roads are taking part in a countrywide beer collaboration with Sierra Nevada Brewing Company to support communities in California impacted by the Camp Fire.

Wasserhund Brewing Company, O’Connor Brewing Company, Elation Brewing Company and Green Flash Brewing Company all announced on Facebook that they will brew “Resiliance Butte County Proud IPA” in support of the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Other local breweries participating in the collaboration include Coelacanth Brewing and Elation Brewing Company.

According to Sierra Nevada Brewing, more than 1,000 breweries have signed up to brew Resilience IPA, with 28 of those breweries located in Virginia.

Many breweries, including the four below, agreed to donate 100 percent of sales from the brew to the fund, which aims to help Butte County in California rebuild.