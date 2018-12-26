× Elderly man arrested for DUI after deadly pedestrian accident in Food Lion parking lot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police arrested a man for a deadly pedestrian accident at a Food Lion in Norfolk on Christmas Eve.

74-year-old Charles Revele Junior was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and remains held without bond in the Norfolk Jail.

Benson Adetimehin died in the accident, according to the Norfolk Police Department. The victim was 69-years-old.

Police were called to the crash involving a pedestrian in the 3500 block of Tidewater Drive Monday evening.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk-Fire Rescue responded to the crash shortly before 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved has been taken into custody and police announced the charges on Wednesday.

Police said once the traffic fatality team has completed their investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review and determination of additional charges.

As police continue to investigate this incident, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.