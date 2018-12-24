Man dies at hospital after being hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A crash involving a pedestrian in the 3500 block of Tidewater Drive Monday evening left a man dead.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk-Fire Rescue responded to the crash, which happened in a parking lot, shortly before 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved has been taken into custody.

The crash still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

