Anonymous donor feeds school children during holiday break

DEKALB Co., Ga. – Two weeks without a cafeteria can mean hunger pains for some students during the holiday break.

But thanks to an anonymous donor, school cafeterias at two DeKalb County, Georgia schools will be open for lunch.

DeKalb administrators acknowledge many of their students do not have access to nutritious meals at home.

“For many of our students school is the stable place for them,” said administrator Vasanne Tinsley.

The donor partnered with the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, the Lions Club Lighthouse Foundation and the DeKalb County School District for this pilot program. Two elementary schools, Woodward in Brookhaven and Stone Mountain Elementary, will serve hot breakfast, lunch and a snack to all DeKalb County students and their families.

The cafeterias at the two schools will open during Christmas week, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and again during New Year’s week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The donor is also paying for vision tests for students who come to the cafeterias during the holiday break.

