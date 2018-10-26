Virginia Beach school cafeteria manager writes inspirational messages on bananas to students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The cafeteria manager at Kingston Elementary School in Virginia Beach is reportedly inspiring kids through bananas.

According to a tweet from the school’s principal Dr. Sharon Shewbridge, the bananas were decorated in inspirational messages such as, “Be A Hero,” “Make Someone Smile” and “Never Give Up.”

In all, 38 bananas had messages.

“Words of inspiration from our cafeteria manager for our students… #relationshipsmatter#heartwork,” said Dr. Sharon Shewbridge in her tweet.

News 3 is working to speak with the cafeteria manager about why and how she came up with this adorable idea.

Kingston Elementary School is a part of the Virginia Beach City Public Schools system.