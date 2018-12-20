Man arrested in connection with death of Bertie County boater

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Bertie County boater whose body was found Sunday.

According to Hertford County Sheriff’s Office officials, the man found dead was identified as 22-year-old Patrick Donovan Smiley from Windsor. He was found near a tree and body of water in the 200 block of Old Ferry Road in Harrellsville around 9 a.m.

Officials said Smiley had been shot.

Jeremiah Maurice Parker, 19, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and larceny of a motor vehicle.