× AAA: Record-breaking number of travelers expected over holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. – More than one-third of all Americans are expected to leave town this holiday season.

According to AAA, around 112 million Americans will travel between December 22 and January 1; the most ever.

The vast majority, more than 100 million, will hit the road, which is the highest number since 2001.

INRIX, a transportation analytics company, says December 20 will be the worst day for road travel with heavy traffic expected multiply delays up to four times in U.S. metropolitan areas like Atlanta, New York City and Boston.

However, drivers do have good news at the pump. Gasbuddy.com shows the majority of Hampton Roads with gas prices averaging just above $2, the lowest price in 18 months.

At the airports, AAA expects about 7 million to take to the skies over the holidays; a 4.2 percent increase over last year and the highest number in 15 years.

The busiest air travel days are expected to be those leading into the holiday and those after. AAA says Christmas Eve and Christmas day should be fairly light.

The holidays come at a time when Norfolk International Airport (ORF) is getting recognition…for the wrong reasons. A study recently ranked the airport as the 2nd worst in the country, based on cancellations and on-time flights.