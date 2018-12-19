Worried about holiday travel? Survey says Norfolk has 2nd worst airport in U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. – If you are not a fan of Norfolk International Airport, then you may agree with a recent study that found the airport to be the second worst in the country.

Insuremytrip ranked Norfolk International Airport (ORF) behind LaGuardia in New York, New York. Charleston, South Carolina’s, AFB/International, the Greater Rochester International in Rochester, New York, and Philadelphia International in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, finished out the top five worst airports on the list made by the travel news publication.

Now, even though Insuremytrip ranks Norfolk International as one of the worst airports in the country, only certain criteria played into what consisted of the ranking.

The travel news site said its list was based on airports that “tend to report a higher percentage of flight cancellations and have poor on-time performance track records.” No other factors were given.

Washington D.C.’s Ronald Regan Washington National was ranked eight in the study.

With over $107 million Americans traveling via car, train or plane in 2017, make sure you and your family have enough time to get around at airports.

