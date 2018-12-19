Touching viral video gets response from Wonder Woman, surprise sent to local homecoming

NORFOLK, Va. – Military deployment homecomings always bring special memories to loved ones who have someone returning.

Some 6,500 Sailors returned to Norfolk December 16 ahead of the holidays after an eight-month deployment.

There was a special guest at this homecoming though as the Wonder Woman character made an appearance in response to a touching viral video.

The Navy Exchange produced a video depicting a young boy whose mother was on deployment. The boy picks out a Wonder Woman doll and is told it has super powers so he talks to the doll as though his mom could hear him, cue the tears, right!? His father shares the memories with his wife over email and as you can imagine the magic of the doll comes alive when she video chats her son, mentioning things he’s said.

Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman actress caught wind of the touching video and said “So heartwarming! Thinking of all those serving our country who can’t be with their families this holiday season,” in a tweet.

Carter told the Navy Times that the video went viral outside of the military and she was “proud to be a small part of elevating the valor of women in uniform.”

Although Carter couldn’t make it herself, a Wonder Woman character was sent to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group homecoming in response to the video to help make the day even more special.

The Navy Exchange’s passion and love for military families shines through the video and they added, “Some toys are more than just a toy. And some stores are more than just a store. Happy holidays from your Navy Exchange,” in a tweet.