Man who brought drugs to Hampton Roads on bus sentenced to six years for fentanyl conspiracy

NORFOLK, Va. – The New York City man who brought drugs to Hampton Roads on a bus in February was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents say law enforcement saw 56-year-old Sheldon Myers get off a bus in Norfolk and enter a waiting vehicle with Virginia license plates. Police became suspicious after they saw Myers get off the bus without luggage.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers smelled marijuana and ordered both Myers and the driver, Shawn Howard of Suffolk, to get out of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately 313 grams of fentanyl concealed inside a graham cracker box.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Myers admitted he had been recruited to transport the drugs from New York City to Norfolk via bus.

Myers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in August.

Download the News 3 app for updates.