Woman sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. — A 39-year-old woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Norfolk man back in January 2018.

According to Norfolk Circuit Court, Moranda M. Marshall pleaded guilty back in September to the 2nd Degree Murder charge against her for killing Larry Nicholson in the 800 block of West 42nd Street.

Marshall was sentenced to 40 years, but 14 of those were suspended.

Nicholson’s roommate, Nadjib Nedjar, found him in their home and called the police. Nicholson would later be pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Nedjar told News 3 at the time that Nicholson had a restraining order against Marshall. He also said that in the months leading up to the attack, Nicholson also received death threats and their home was vandalized.

Related links:

Woman arrested in connection to death of Norfolk Man

Woman pleads guilty to killing Norfolk man