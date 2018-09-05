Woman pleads guilty to killing Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. — 39-year-old Moranda M. Marshall pleaded guilty Wednesday in Norfolk court to the second-degree murder charges against her.

Marshall killed Larry Nicholson, 58, in the 800 block of West 42nd Street back in January 2018.

Nicholson’s roommate, Nadjib Nedjar, found him in their home and called the police. Nicholson would later be pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Nedjar told News 3 at the time that Nicholson had a restraining order against Marshall. He also said that in the months leading up to the attack, Nicholson also received death threats and their home was vandalized.

Marshall will be back in court for sentencing on December 14.

