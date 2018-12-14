Wet weather puts a damper on holiday festivities throughout Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The rain has started to move in Friday night, and it's affecting local holiday festivities with just two weekends left until Christmas.

"It's been crappy all around. We haven't been able to go out without jackets and umbrellas," said Dustin Spencer.

Friday is one of the final two nights where you can walk through the Million Bulb Walk at the Norfolk Botanical Garden, but because of the rain, hardly anyone was out there.

Staff say it's been rough all year.

"For the first time in the history of the Million Bulb Walk, for the safety of our guests we had to close one night during lots of rain and wind," said Cathy Fitzgerald.

She added based on prior years, on Friday and Saturday nights police traffic control usually have to turn away guests who did not pre-purchase tickets because of overwhelming popularity. That wasn't the case Friday night.

In Virginia Beach, one business owner said although the rain has put a damper on things, he's staying positive and hoping for a strong finish.

"We're living for the holidays and weekends at this point and so far, the weekends haven't really been coopering at this point," said Jody Cadwell.

Cadwell says Virginia Beach's first outdoor ice rink has been a hit, and he hopes this means they'll be busy next weekend and closer to Christmas.

"It's been a new project and created a lot of interest from the public," he said.

It's something Cadwell wants to bring back for years to come, so he's hoping for a solid season.