Keep your receipt, get same items for free at a later date at Chick-fil-A Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. – Chick-fil-A Ghent is encouraging people to “Eat Mor Chikin” with this awesome deal.

During “Keep Your Receipt, Eat Mor Chikin Day,” customers who make any food purchases at the location on Saturday, December 15 will get the same items they bought for free when they return anytime between Monday, December 17-Saturday, January 12. All you have to do is keep your original receipt to redeem the free items.

All food and beverage purchases, including catering orders, are included in the promotion. All non-food items such as gift cards are not included.

Any free items received at the time of purchase will not be duplicated for free.

Only original receipts will be accepted and must be surrendered at the time of redemption. No substitutions will be made.

The offer must be redeemed in full at the time of redemption; no partial order redemption will be permitted.

Any catering orders require a 24-hour notice for redemption.

To ensure guests receive proper receipts to participate in the event, mobile and DoorDash orders are not included in the promotion.

Chick-fil-A Ghent is located at 1600 Monticello Avenue.

Click here for more information.