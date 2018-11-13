Chick-fil-A announces nationwide delivery service, 200K chicken sandwich giveaway

ATLANTA – Chick-fil-A service remains unmatched!

Starting Tuesday, the chain announced it is offering delivery for more than 1,100 of its restaurants across the U.S. The service is in partnership with DoorDash.

To celebrate the partnership, Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches from now until Tuesday, November 20 when placing an order through DoorDash.

The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order. Just use the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

The restaurant chain has been testing delivery with DoorDash since 2017 in select markets.

To order Chick-fil-A with Door Dash, download the DoorDash app or go online here. Find Chick-fil-A in the list of local restaurants and place an order.