Historic recount for three Virginia Beach city council races set to begin Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There have never been three recounts at the same time in the history of Virginia.

On Monday, Virginia Beach will set a new precedent when three city council races are recounted at once.

The races for the Beach district, Bayside district, and At-Large race all are within the margin to qualify for recounts.

A three judge panel ruled the races will be recounted at the same time using high speed voting machines during a hearing on Friday. Attorneys for the leading candidates opposed both conditions, but the judges ruled against them.

Election officials say recounting all three at the same time is the fastest way possible, but the leading candidate attorneys raised concerns over accuracy and confusion if ballots had to be hand counted.

The closest race is in the Beach district where David Nygaard has a 212 vote lead over the incumbent, John Uhrin.

The next closest race is for the second At-Large seat. Aaron Rouse convincingly won the first one, but incumbent John Moss leads by just 347 over Dee Oliver for the second seat.

In the third recount race, incumbent Louis Jones leads Brad Martin by 503 votes in the Bayside district race.

Election officials will be testing the voting machines on Saturday morning. The recount begins Monday morning and is expected to last for several days.