Virginia Beach Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

Virginia Beach, Va. — Police are investigating still after one motorcyclist died in a crash on Oceana Blvd. around 10 p.m. Monday evening.

The crash happened northbound on Oceana Blvd. near General Booth Blvd., according to officials. The added that the motorcyclist sideswiped two cars when they lost control of the motorcycle and exited the roadway.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased by police on scene. No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by members of the Fatal Crash Team.

The fatal crash was one of two motorcycle crashes in Hampton Roads that ended deadly on Monday.