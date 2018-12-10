Motorcyclist avoiding police traffic stop fatally crashes in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing on Granby Street.

Around 4:45 p.m., an officer saw a speeding motorcycle, recklessly weaving in-and-out of traffic in the 4100 block of Granby Street, officials said.

The officer tried to stop the driver but the motorcyclist refused to stop and sped away.

While fleeing, the motorcyclist lost control, left the roadway and hit a parked vehicle, police said. The driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries reported.

Police said the man’s name will be released once his family has been notified.