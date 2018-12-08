Lake Taylor drops Class 4 state title game to Woodgrove 38-33

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a back-and-forth affair, Lake Taylor couldn’t find the end zone one last time to overtake Woodgrove in a 38-33 Class 4 state title game.

The Titans last won a state championship back in 2014. With Phoebus losing earlier in the day, this marks the fourth consecutive season that no Hampton Roads team has won a football state championship.

Titans QB Jeff Foster opened the scoring up with a 49-yard touchdown run to put Lake Taylor up 7-0.

Woodgrove would score 12 straight points before Malik Newton broke a 70-yard run to put the Titans back on top.

Woodgrove quartberack Graham Walker threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one, as the Wolverines won their first state title in school history.