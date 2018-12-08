Phoebus falls short against Heritage in Class 3 state championship game

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Phoebus fought valiantly in the Class 3 state championship game, but fell short against Heritage 24-20 at Williams Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The loss is the first in a state title game ever for the Phantoms (7-and-1 all-time).

Phoebus (13-and-2) got on the board first with a 45-yard toss from Chris Daniels to Latrelle Smith. The Pioneers reeled off 17 straight points before taking a 17-7 lead into half.

Phoebus came out swinging in the second half, when Daniels found Barry Hargraves for a 62-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to three.

After Heritage added another touchdown, Phoebus responded again when Daniels threw his third touchdown of the day, finding Kymari Gray from 12 yards out.

Heritage would hold on when they got a turnover with less than two minutes left.