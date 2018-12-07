After brief Japan deployment, USS Wasp reportedly heading back to Norfolk in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Wasp (LHD1) will be heading back to Norfolk sometime in 2019, according to a report from USNI News and others.

While it is not known exactly when the ship will make the move back to Hampton Roads, the move in 2019 is reportedly part of the military’s previously set plan to access to its Marine F-35B Lighting II Joint Strike Fighters capabilities in a more balanced way across both coasts.

The Wasp is one of two amphibious warships that are certified to operate the Marine’s F-35Bs.

Part of the Forward Deployment Naval Force-Japan, The USS Wasp has been away from Norfolk since it deployed on Aug. 30, 2017. The ship arrived in Japan is January 2018, traveling 28,400 miles from its home port in Hampton Roads.

With significant upgrades to the ship allowing it to land and launch the U.S. Marine Corp’s F-35B Joint Strike Fighter, moving the Wasp to Japan had long been a part of the Department of Defense plan to position the most advanced and capable assets to support partners and allies.

A few days after leaving Norfolk in 2017, the USS Wasp was diverted to the Caribbean and carried out humanitarian relief missions following devastation from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.