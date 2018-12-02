Mike Houston leaving JMU football to become East Carolina head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison head football coach Mike Houston is headed to East Carolina.

According to multiple reports, Houston met with new ECU athletic director

In three seasons at the helm, Houston led the Dukes to three FCS Playoff appearances, including a national championship in 2016, and runner-up finish in 2017.

“We are grateful to Mike Houston, his family and his staff for their commitment to JMU over the last three years,” JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said.

“When we hired Mike, he was the right coach at the right time for our program. He injected energy, he went about his job the right way, he cared about our student-athletes and he won. That said, success at James Madison is not determined by one individual. The foundation for success here remains intact with our returning and prospective student-athletes, our support staff, the athletics and campus infrastructure, the JMU administration, a passionate fan base and donor support. I am confident that we will have a new coach in place shortly who will build upon that foundation and carry us to even greater success.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Houston had agreed to a deal to become Charlotte’s next head football coach, but Houston denied those reports, and Charlotte wound up rescinding its offer.

Houston leaves James Madison with a 37-and-6 overall record, including a 9-and-4 2018 season that ended in a second round FCS Playoff loss.

“The past three years for Amanda and I and our boys have been nothing short of amazing as far as our experience in Harrisonburg, Virginia and being part of James Madison University,” Houston said in the school’s release.