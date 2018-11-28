JMU head football coach Mike Houston reportedly set to be Charlotte’s next head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Houston is headed to Charlotte.
In leading James Madison to their third straight FCS Playoff appearance, head coach Mike Houston has become a hot commodity in the coaching ranks.
According toYahoo’s Bruce Feldman, Charlotte has tabbed Houston be their next head football coach.
In three seasons at the helm, Houston has led the Dukes to a 37-and-5 record, and two national championship appearances, with a win in 2016.
Charlotte, a Conference USA member, has only played football since 2013. The 49ers fired Brad Lambert, the only coach in program history earlier in November.
Prior to James Madison, Houston coached a year at The Citadel, and Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.