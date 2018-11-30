Suffolk man faces judge after being charged with impersonating a cop for the second time

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man arrested for impersonating a police officer will be arraigned in a Suffolk courtroom Friday morning.

30-year-old Eugene Johnson III was arrested on a felony charge of Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer after Suffolk Police learned of a social media post and conducted an investigation.

In a Facebook post, a citizen wrote they were stopped the morning of November 23 by a subject driving what appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle with blue lights.

Later on officers found the vehicle the victim described. It was parked at a business in the 600 block of Carolina Road. Police made contact with the vehicle owner and eventually arrested Johnson for pretending to be a police officer.

Johnson has a history of this type of offense. He pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer, among other charges, in 2012. That investigation started in July 2011, when police arrested Johnson after searching his black Impala and founding a jacket with the word “Police” on it as well as a bulletproof vest and a portable radio.

The City of Suffolk Public Information Officer Diana Klink offered this advice to the public; “If you feel threatened or are being followed or if you think a crime has been committed, contact 911. Don’t just put it on social media.”

Johnson is expected in court Friday at 9 a.m..