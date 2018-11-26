Suffolk man arrested for impersonating an officer after report of traffic stop

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

Suffolk Police said a social media post about a traffic stop tipped them off to investigate.

A citizen said they were stopped Friday morning by a subject driving what appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle with blue lights.

Officers found the vehicle parked at a business in the 600 block of Carolina Road and made contact with the vehicle owner.

Police said 30-year-old Eugene Johnson III was arrested on a felony charge of Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer after an investigation.

He was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.