Man charged in 2004 murder of Virginia Beach mother and son to appear in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – A preliminary hearing for Christopher Schmidt is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in a Virginia Beach Juvenile Domestic Relations courtroom.

Christopher was arrested in June and charged with first degree murder in the death of his ex-wife Lois Schmidt and her 7-year-old son, Jonathan Vetrano.

The two were found dead inside of their Virginia Beach home in June 2004. According to police, Lois’ brother was also shot at the home but he survived. Two family dogs were also injured in the shooting, one of them died from their injuries.

For more than 14 years, investigators followed the case, they say recent information led them to arrest Christopher and Robert Stoner.

Christopher was extradited from his Florida home to Virginia Beach over the summer. Stoner was also arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. Stoner was extradited from his home in Indiana and is currently behind bars at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

News 3 will be in the courtroom for Christopher’s hearing today. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.