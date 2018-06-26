14 years later, two arrested in connection with Virginia Beach mother & son’s murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Almost 14 years to the day, an arrest has been made in the murder of a mother and son in Virginia Beach.

Monday morning on June 28, 2004 police, fire and paramedics responded to the 1100 block of Newcombe Road for a reported gunshot wound.

First responders found an adult male grievously injured from a gunshot wound. As officers entered the home, they found two wounded victims and discovered that the residence was on fire.

The two victims were taken from the burning home and examined by paramedics only to find they had died from gunshot wounds, police said. Firefighters put out the flames and the injured man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated.

29-year-old Lois Schmidt and 7-year-old Jonathan Vetrano died in the incident.

Three family pets were also inside the home at the time of the attack. Two dogs had been shot and one died from injuries.

Police began an exhausting investigation but all leads went cold. They said the case was never forgotten.

Additional investigation over the years led to new information being uncovered, which has recently resulted in two recent arrests.

On June 23 local detectives with the support of the Logansport Indiana Police Department, Cass County Indiana Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police, arrested 42-year-old Richard Stoner. Stoner has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, police said.

On June 25, 2018, local detectives with the support of the Volusia County Florida Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Christopher Schmidt. Schmidt has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder, police said.

Both Stoner and Schmidt are being held in custody awaiting extradition proceedings to bring them back to Virginia Beach.

News 3 spoke with Lois Schmidt’s mother Nancy Bloise in 2014 and she said “I just remember saying over and over and over again: ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ I couldn’t believe it.” She also mentioned she wondered if she would ever see an arrest.

Officials said the investigation continues and it is possible that additional criminal charges may be sought or the existing charges may be amended.