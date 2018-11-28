Months after Norfolk house burns down, debris remains

NORFOLK, Va. – It has been nearly two months since a multi-family home on W. 27th Street in Norfolk caught on fire. The damage from the flames was so bad, the house had to be torn down just hours after the fire started.

Only piles of debris were left to marked the spot where 18 people called home. Since October 3, the night of the fire, nothing has been done to the property and the piles still remain.

“It’s been like that a long time, ever since the building burnt down,” said neighbor Steve Edwards. “It looks bad for the neighborhood.”

Not only does the debris look bad, it’s dangerous.

“All that stuff over there – anyone can go in and get hurt looking for stuff, anything like that,” said Edwards.

According to the City of Norfolk, the property owner is responsible for cleaning up the debris. A notice was left on a wooden stake on the property saying the owner will be fined hundreds of dollars every day the mess is not cleaned up.

Property records show the building is owned by ABA Development Corp. At their office on Granby Street, workers confirmed that the company owns the property but would not comment on cleaning up the debris.

The City of Norfolk says the owner has received a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on December 14. If he does not clean up the debris after the case, the city says it will place a lien on the property and clean up the mess.

Meaning frustrated neighbors like Edwards could be forced to deal with the large pile of debris for many more weeks.