NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue are working a two-alarm house fire in the 700 block of W. 28th Street Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 6:45 p.m. Arriving units found the fire on the first and second floors in the back of the building.

FFs currently on scene of a house fire in the 700blk of W 28 st. Has gone to a 2nd alarm pic.twitter.com/dXuzO6rqMl — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) October 3, 2018

Firefighters are trying to open the roof to get to the fire.

