“Err on the safe side”: Some Romaine lettuce declared safe to eat

The Centers for Disease Control recently narrowed down the origin of contaminated romaine lettuce that resulted in a nationwide recall to California’s Central Coast growing region.

“The CDC states that if the origin is not labeled, then you should err on the safe side and not consume the lettuce,” said an expert from Virginia Tech, consumer food safety specialist Renee Boyer.

Stores and distributors have been urged to label where the lettuce is from as a precaution, as it should be safe to eat if it did not originate in the Central Coast area.

“The issue is that the origin of most lettuce is not labeled,” said Boyer. “The most common situation where you would find it labeled would be if it is sold in bags. Lettuces sold out of a bag can sometimes have the origin labeled on the tie that holds the lettuce together, but this is less common.”