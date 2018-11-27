New Kroger store to open in Chesapeake on November 28

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s newest Chesapeake store will have its grand opening on Wednesday, November 28 at 8 a.m.

The 58,000-square-foot store is located at 1464 Mt. Pleasant Road. It is the sixth store to open of the stores acquired from Farm Fresh in Hampton Roads.

Related: Harris Teeter, other grocers to buy Farm Fresh stores in Hampton Roads

The first 200 customers to enter the store will receive a $5 Kroger gift card.

Of the 115 full-time and part-time workers employed at the new Kroger, 32 were hired from Farm Fresh. Many of these associates are in leadership positions throughout the new store.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic invested more than $3.7 million into reopening and renovating the former Farm Fresh store and fuel center.

In the next several weeks, the store will offer Kroger’s new “Scan, Bag, Go” technology, which allows shoppers to scan their own groceries for quicker shopping. In 2019, Kroger’s online shopping service Pickup will launch at this new location.

“We have a great team here and we can’t wait for our doors to open to the public tomorrow,” said Dennis Erezo, store manager of the Mt. Pleasant Road Kroger. “I’ve been with Kroger for almost twenty years and there’s nothing quite like opening the doors to a new store.”

As part of Kroger’s commitment to the community, the grocer will donate $2,000 to four local organizations: Redeemer Church Food Pantry; Honor and Remember, Inc.; Chesapeake Public Schools Nutrition Services and the Chesapeake Fire Department’s Adventure Intervention Mentor program.

The checks will be presented during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the grand opening on Wednesday.

The grocer will invest $109,000 into the Hampton Roads community throughout the grand openings as part of the company’s commitment to its Zero Hunger Zero Waste efforts to end hunger in local communities and eliminate waste in stores.