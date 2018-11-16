Local Kroger locations launch new shopping technology

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Two local Kroger locations have launched Scan, Bag, Go, allowing shoppers to scan products for quicker shopping.

Stores at 309 South Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake and 6500-C George Washington Memorial Highway in Grafton are now offering the new way to shop!

Shoppers will use a wireless handheld scanner or the Scan, Bag, Go app on their phones to scan products while they shop. They will bag as they shop and can pay for groceries right on the app.

Customers can use self-checkout to pay and there is no fee to use the app.

Scanner show available coupons and they keep a running total of orders and current sales.