Redskins and Cowboys clash for NFC East lead in Thanksgiving tilt

ARLINGTON, Texas – A duel in Dallas between NFC East rivals is the perfect side dish for Thanksgiving dinner.

For the second time in three seasons, the Washington Redskins will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. This time, the magnitude is heightened. The winner will seize first place in the NFC East.

After losing starting quarterback Alex Smith to a season-ending leg injury against the Texans, backup Colt McCoy will be tasked with leading the Redskins (6-and-4) to the division crown and the playoffs.

McCoy, a Texas native, went 6-of-12 for 54 yards and a touchdown in relief of Smith Sunday. His last win as a starter came against – you guessed it, the Cowboys in 2014 .

“I think the Cowboys are definitely a different team. They do different things on defense,” McCoy said.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us. I think from my standpoint, I’m thankful to get the opportunity to play. I just need to get guys the ball, get Adrian Peterson going, spread the field and count on the guys around me. I don’t have to go out there and do anything special.”

Washington’s last win inside AT&T Stadium came back in January of 2016. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm.