Shelter dogs get a home for the Thanksgiving holiday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Adoptable dogs at the Portsmouth Humane Society will get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday in a home.

The Thanksgiving Foster program allows dogs on the adoption floor of the shelter to spend the extended holiday weekend with a family.

The goal of the program is to get the dog’s exposure to possible adopters, to give them a break from the shelter, and experience in a home.

Last year, 13 dogs left the shelter to enjoy Thanksgiving with a foster family.

After the long weekend, 11 of them were adopted.

This year, the staff is hopeful for another successful turnaround, but even if the dogs aren’t adopted, their time out of the shelter is beneficial to them.

Those interested in taking home a pet for the holiday can pick up the dog today and return them on Monday.