Adoptable Portsmouth dogs want to be a guest at your Thanksgiving dinner

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Humane Society is looking to add a four-legged guest to your Thanksgiving celebration.

The shelter’s “Foster for Thanksgiving” program allows people to take home an adoptable dog for the long holiday weekend and then return them to the shelter.

Last year, 13 dogs went out to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. In addition to enjoying some treats, 11 of them also found their forever families.

Shelter staff say the program is a win-win for the dogs, even if they don’t get adopted. Being away for a few days gives the dogs a break from the shelter and also allows the staff to learn what the dog is like in a home setting.

Those interested in the program can take the dog home on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and return them on the following Monday.

For more information about the “Foster for Thanksgiving” program, visit the shelter’s website or call (757) 397-6004.