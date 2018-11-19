Wesley Hadsell charged with 2015 murder of 18-year-old stepdaughter AJ Hadsell

NORFOLK, Va. – Wesley Hadsell, the Norfolk man who was arrested in connection with the 2015 disappearance of his stepdaughter Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell, was charged with her death Monday.

The grand jury meeting in Southampton County indicted the 40-year-old on one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree felony murder and one count of felony concealment of a dead body.

Timeline: The AJ Hadsell investigation

The Office of the Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney, working with the Norfolk Police Department, sought the indictments, and the grand jury returned true bills to each indictment.

Anjelica Hadsell went missing in 2015 and was later found dead in Southampton County. Hadsell has been a person of interest in the case, but was never charged. Recently unsealed court documents revealed an inmate at Western Tidewater Regional Jail suggested he’d helped Wesley in AJ’s disappearance and death.

On November 9, Hadsell was re-sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on a federal ammunition charge. A judge handed down the maximum sentence.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story.

