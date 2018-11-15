Second arrest made in hit-and-run death of York County bicyclist

YORK Co., Va. — Police have arrested a second person on suspicion that they were involved in the hit-and-run death of a York County bicyclist.

61-year-old Robert Lee Strickland was arrested Wednesday after 25-year-old Alexander Michael Crosby was arrested on November 9. Both are suspect in the hit-and-run incident that killed 50-year-old Brian L. Utne near the corner of Yorkville Road and Lakeside Drive around 7 p.m. on October 18.

Those who knew Utne told News 3 that he loved riding his bicycle. No matter what time of day or temperature, they said you could find him on the roads.

“He was one of those guys where the weather didn’t affect him as much. He’s also one of those guys that would typically be putting in 40-50 mile bike rides nearly every day,” said friend and President of the Peninsula Bicycling Association, Tregg Hartley.

Strickland has been charged with Misdemeanor accessory after the fact, Misdemeanor obstruction of justice and Felony concealing or compounding evidence (B).

Crosby has been charged with Felony involuntary manslaughter, Misdemeanor reckless driving and Felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Crosby is being held at Henrico Jail East, while Strickland is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Strickland will be in court for arraignment on Thursday.

Related links:

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of York County bicyclist

Friends mourn ‘selfless’ bicyclist who died after hit-and-run in York County

Memorial ride will be held in York County to honor cyclist’s life