Virginia State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in York County

YORK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead in York County Thursday night.

Authorities say around 7:07 p.m., an unknown vehicle hit a bicyclist on Lakeside Drive at Yorkville Road. The driver then fled the scene.

The male bicyclist was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The State Police reconstruction team is handling the investigation, and efforts are currently being made to find the vehicle and to notify the victim’s family.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small silver or gray sedan with front-end damage to the marker lights and lower portion of the grill.

Lakeside Drive at Yorkville Road is currently closed for reconstruction. The York County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with road closures and rerouting traffic.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

