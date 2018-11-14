Suspect in Portsmouth woman’s homicide convicted of 1st degree murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie N. Morales announced Wednesday that Jarvis L. Deloatch, suspected of murdering 22-year-old Keytondra Wilson in February 2018, was convicted of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in her death.

The Commonwealth said in a statement that it had evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Deloatch followed Wilson across the city of Portsmouth in his vehicle before shooting her.

Portsmouth dispatchers received a call for a possible gunshot wound shortly before 3 p.m. February 13, 2018. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, also on February 13, Wilson called police dispatch to report that she was being followed by Deloatch.

She told the dispatcher he brandished a gun at her. Records indicate she stayed on the phone with police dispatch until the moments of her death.

She told authorities he was following her in his red Jetta throughout the city of Portsmouth, then blocked her in at Portsmouth Blvd. and Des Moines Ave, which is where she was found.

She told the dispatcher that he was getting out of his car with a gun and approaching her car, then the dispatcher heard several shots and Wilson was no longer on the line.

The Commonwealth plans to argue for a life sentence plus three years at Deloatch’s sentencing hearing on February 28, 2019.