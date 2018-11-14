Fried chicken and maple donuts offered for limited time at Sugar Shack Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The ever popular mix of fried chicken and maple is being featured at Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee in Virginia Beach.

Tuesday November 20 and Wednesday November 21 you can start getting your Thanksgiving appetite satisfied with fried chicken & maple donuts.

Sugar Shack said the treats will be available from 10:30 a.m. Tuesday until sold out and from 10:30 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Preorders are strongly encouraged as the donut is going to be popular but preorders are limited to six donuts.

Sugar Shack is well known for their specialty donuts. In the past they have featured Harry Potter snitch donuts and Star Wars-themed donuts.