VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – They’re back!

Sugar Shack Donuts has brought back its popular “Harry Potter”-inspired “Golden Snitch” donuts.

The donuts are already available at some of the northern shops, and they’ll come to Virginia Beach from October 29-31. Pre-orders are strongly recommended, and you can mix and match any flavors if you don’t want all Snitches. Sugar Shack accepts pre-orders as low as 12 donuts.

Call Sugar Shack at (757) 481-4361 to pre-order the donuts.