Not a fan of Beach Weekend? Pharrell looking to bring new option to Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – While Beach Weekend is a popular destination for many college students, there are those who are not a fan of it – and the pushback to the Virginia Beach spring staple has one of its native sons thinking to introduce something bigger.

Pharrell, the popular artist, actor, producer and director, who is from Virginia Beach and has many philanthropic efforts in Hampton Roads, is looking to bring a 3-day multivenue concert festival to his hometown, according to a proposal called “Something in the Water” that was sent to Virginia Beach officials.

The proposal says that Pharrell is hoping for a cultural gathering of music, comedy, art, food and fashion that will rival Austin, Texas, ‘South by Southwest.’ The festival held in September in the heart of Austin is known to be a cultural event of the one that Pharrell describes.

“I’ve learned that no matter how much you love your city of your state, no matter how connected you think you might be, sometimes you have to step outside to see its true potential,” said Pharell in a quote from the proposal to the city. ”

Pharell is part of an eight-person team working to make the proposal and concert project a success. These people include Co-Manager Caron Veazy, Co-Manager Ron Laffitte, Partner and Head of Music WME Marc Ceiger, Community Relations Director Donna MacMillan-Whitaker, Co-Founder and BWG Meghan Dieter, Co-Founder and BWG Leo Nitzbeg and Director of Production and BWG Emily Ockenden.

So what would it look like?

The “Something in the Water” proposal by Pharrell and his team would have six venues spread through the city’s so-called “Vibe Creative District.” The locations would be the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 5th St – Beach Stage, 17th St Park, 24th St. Park, Shakas Live and a stage on 31st.

To see the whole proposal, which is being introduced in the Virginia Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 13, click here.