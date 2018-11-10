Arrest made in hit-and-run death of York County bicyclist

YORK Co., Va. – An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of Brian Utne, the York County bicyclist killed in late October while riding on Lakeside Drive at Yorkville Road.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that officers arrested 25-year-old Alexander Michael Crosby at 10:18 p.m. Friday night and charged him with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Crosby is currently being held in the Henrico Jail East.

50-year-old Utne was a ride leader of multiple community bike rides, and the bicycling community held a memorial ride in his honor November 3.

“When you’re coming up on a cyclist, don’t think of them as an obstacle. They are a mother, brother, a son, a daughter, a parent,” said friend and President of the Peninsula Bicycling Association, Tregg Hartley.