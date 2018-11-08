Court records reveal new information about jealous ex-boyfriend accused of gunning down Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man dating a woman for just a few weeks was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend, according to court records.

News 3 uncovered new information about the troubling case.

28-year-old Akeem Shelford, who is accused of the shooting, is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

“I heard the gunshots. I thought it was kids out here playing,” said friend of the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

The sounds that woke him up out of bed were the gunshots that killed his friend, 44-year-old Hardley Henry.

“He was a good person. Good – nothing bad about him,” said the friend, “very nice guy, humble, would give good advice. Everybody got along with him.”

New court records are shedding light into what happened in the 900 block of Trice Terrace on October 12.

They say Henry’s girlfriend of just a few weeks told police her ex-boyfriend, Shelford, started making threats to her and Henry when he found out she was dating someone else.

Records state she even called police on Shelford earlier that day when he was waiting at her car, but he left before police arrived.

Later that night, she was sitting with Henry on his friend’s porch when she said Shelford walked up – wearing a blue bandana – and said, “You know what happens next” – then pulled out a gun and shot Henry several times.

The documents say police tracked him down and arrested him at his work site in Newport News, where he was in his BMW.

Henry’s friend said Henry is from Jamaica and had been in the United States for less than a year.

The two would frequently cook and talk about life back home.

News 3 also spoke to a woman who says she is the victim’s wife.

She said she wants justice for her husband.

Loved ones are mourning and are stunned by the violence.

Shelford has a court hearing on December 19.

We reached out to him for an interview about what happened, but he declined.