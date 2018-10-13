Police: Man in custody after deadly shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk have 28-year-old Akeem J. Shelford in custody as a suspect in the death of Hardley R. Henry, who was shot and killed Friday evening around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of Trice Terrace. Officers arrived to discover the 44-year-old suffering from life threatening injuries.

After being transported to the hospital by first responders, Henry was reportedly pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as a result of his injuries.

Shelford has been charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to officials. They say he is also being held at Nofolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects.

Investigators have not release a motive or the circumstances surrounding this incident. If you have any information about this deadly shooting call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Download the News 3 app for updates on the story.