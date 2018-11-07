Portsmouth Police arrest 26-year-old as suspect in deadly shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth arrested 26-year-old Devonte Robison for his alleged connection to the deadly shooting in the 6200 block of Dunkirk Street.

According to police, Robinson has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the shooting in the 6200 block of Dunkirk St. happened around 11:55 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find 26-year-old Reginald Lamont Smith II of Portsmouth suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is known about Robison’s arrest.

