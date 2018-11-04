Early morning shooting leaves one man dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of Brighton Street early Sunday morning.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a man who had been shot in his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident and there is no suspect information. If you have any information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.