Give back this holiday season and donate at Salvation Army Red Kettle locations

You can give back this holiday season by donating in The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army assists more than four-and-a-half million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas time periods with the Red Kettle donations.

It all started in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for poverty-stricken people. He only had one major hurdle to overcome – funding the project.

The Red Kettle season kicks off Friday at Greenbrier Mall on the first floor near the Christmas Display.

Salvation Army also needs your help – they are still looking to fill paid and volunteer positions.

You will spot Red Kettles all over the area at grocery stores and other locations throughout the season.